Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $18.25

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$18.25 and last traded at C$18.33, with a volume of 264744 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$18.90.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. CSFB set a C$26.00 target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$26.00 target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Desjardins lowered their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$23.00 to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$23.00 to C$22.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Innergex Renewable Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$24.98.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$20.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$20.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 407.83. The stock has a market cap of C$3.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.19.

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$184.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$178.70 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. will post 0.3503684 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Innergex Renewable Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -69.30%.

About Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE)

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

