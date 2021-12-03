Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) Short Interest Up 35.7% in November

Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, an increase of 35.7% from the October 31st total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS:SCBFY traded up $0.29 on Friday, reaching $11.33. 21,189 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,170. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.69. Standard Chartered has a 12 month low of $10.88 and a 12 month high of $15.05.

Get Standard Chartered alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays upgraded Standard Chartered from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Standard Chartered from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

Further Reading: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Chartered Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Chartered and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.