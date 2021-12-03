The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGGEF) Short Interest Update

The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGGEF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,324,000 shares, an increase of 34.3% from the October 31st total of 1,730,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,106.7 days.
Shares of SGGEF stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.04. 537 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,308. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.63. The Sage Group has a 1 year low of $7.40 and a 1 year high of $11.55.
About The Sage Group
Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?
Receive News & Ratings for The Sage Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sage Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.