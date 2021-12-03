The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGGEF) Short Interest Update

The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGGEF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,324,000 shares, an increase of 34.3% from the October 31st total of 1,730,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,106.7 days.

Shares of SGGEF stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.04. 537 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,308. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.63. The Sage Group has a 1 year low of $7.40 and a 1 year high of $11.55.

About The Sage Group

The Sage Group Plc engages in the provision of business management solutions. It offers accounting, enterprise resource planning and payroll software. It operates through the following business segments: Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, North America, and North America. The company was founded by David Goldman, Paul Muller, and Graham Wylie in 1981 and is headquartered in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, the United Kingdom.

