Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN) Short Interest Update

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,300 shares, an increase of 39.2% from the October 31st total of 42,600 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 234,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Grindrod Shipping during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grindrod Shipping in the third quarter valued at $158,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Grindrod Shipping in the third quarter valued at $212,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Grindrod Shipping by 25,408.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 15,245 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Grindrod Shipping in the third quarter valued at $337,000. 7.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GRIN stock traded down $0.72 on Friday, hitting $13.46. 456 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,066. Grindrod Shipping has a twelve month low of $3.26 and a twelve month high of $19.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.84.

Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.19. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Grindrod Shipping will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 21.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GRIN shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Grindrod Shipping in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Grindrod Shipping in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grindrod Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st.

Grindrod Shipping Company Profile

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd., an international shipping company, owns, charters-in, and operates a fleet of dry bulk carriers and tankers worldwide. It operates a fleet of 23 owned dry bulk carriers and 8 long-term chartered-in dry bulk carriers that transport a range of bulk and breakbulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, forestry products, steel products, and fertilizers.

