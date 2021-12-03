Short Interest in SITC International Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SITIY) Rises By 33.3%

SITC International Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SITIY) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the October 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

OTCMKTS SITIY remained flat at $$34.62 on Friday. 1 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 784. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.59. SITC International has a 12 month low of $8.03 and a 12 month high of $45.73.

SITC International Company Profile

SITC International Holdings Company Limited, a shipping logistics company, provides integrated transportation and logistics solutions in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Japan, Southeast Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Container Shipping and Logistics; and Dry Bulk and Others.

