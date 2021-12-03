Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Buys 157,825 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,557,991 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 157,825 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $234,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter worth about $36,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $160.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $222.08 billion, a PE ratio of 27.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.62. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.32 and a fifty-two week high of $166.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $159.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.82.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $20.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.39 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.31% and a net margin of 10.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.25%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 9th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.86.

In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total transaction of $5,973,739.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

Read More: What is net income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.