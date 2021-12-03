Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,079,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 273,637 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises about 0.9% of Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.18% of Pfizer worth $433,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Pfizer by 25,460.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $2,174,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $7,509,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pfizer stock opened at $53.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $297.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.72. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.36 and a 1 year high of $55.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $24.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.82 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 27.66%. The company’s revenue was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 46.43%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PFE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist boosted their price target on Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities upped their target price on Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.53.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

