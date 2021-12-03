Csenge Advisory Group Acquires 14,666 Shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 319,204 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,666 shares during the quarter. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Csenge Advisory Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Csenge Advisory Group owned about 0.25% of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF worth $15,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $13,364,000. Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the second quarter valued at about $1,903,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 42.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,160,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,750,000 after buying an additional 346,403 shares during the period. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC grew its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 13.7% during the second quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 125,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,033,000 after buying an additional 15,125 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 57.3% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,244,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,782,000 after buying an additional 453,098 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

RDVY opened at $49.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.07 and a 200 day moving average of $48.95. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.59 and a fifty-two week high of $52.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.131 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%.

Recommended Story: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.