Strategic Investment Advisors MI Raises Stock Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Aflac during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Aflac during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aflac during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP June P. Howard sold 6,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total value of $387,417.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 7,040 shares of company stock valued at $398,042 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AFL opened at $55.25 on Friday. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $42.73 and a 12-month high of $57.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.12. The company has a market capitalization of $36.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.36 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 18.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. Research analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.43%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Aflac in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Aflac from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Aflac from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aflac currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.17.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

