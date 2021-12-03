Chi Gastoken (CHI) Tops 1-Day Volume of $66,844.00

Chi Gastoken (CURRENCY:CHI) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 3rd. During the last seven days, Chi Gastoken has traded 14.4% higher against the US dollar. One Chi Gastoken coin can currently be bought for $0.27 or 0.00000487 BTC on major exchanges. Chi Gastoken has a market capitalization of $228,940.82 and approximately $66,844.00 worth of Chi Gastoken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Chi Gastoken alerts:

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000029 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000079 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000035 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00009862 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Chi Gastoken Profile

CHI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2018. Chi Gastoken’s total supply is 1,155,019 coins and its circulating supply is 853,394 coins. Chi Gastoken’s official Twitter account is @XAYA_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Chi Gastoken is medium.com/@1inch.exchange/1inch-introduces-chi-gastoken-d0bd5bb0f92b . Chi Gastoken’s official website is 1inch.exchange/#

According to CryptoCompare, “1inch exchange is a hackathon project which was presented at ETHNewYork in 2019. The project was created and developed by Sergej Kunz (co-founder & CEO) and Anton Bukov (co-founder & CTO). 1inch exchange is a DEX aggregator that executes a swap of tokens at the best price in one single transaction. It is a commonplace that a core problem of all DEXes (decentralized exchanges) is lack of liquidity due to the fact that DEXes is a relatively new concept. First of all, 1inch DEX aggregator is addressing the liquidity problem thus facilitating mass adoption. The optimizing algorithm splits up the trade across different exchanges. This allows you to have the most efficient way to exercise a transaction. 1inch protocol sources liquidity from a broad range of DEXes which truly makes it a single entry point to DeFi (decentralized finance) trading and creates an ecosystem experience. Chi Gastoken (CHI) is the native Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency of the 1inch exchange, facilitating transactions on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Chi Gastoken Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chi Gastoken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chi Gastoken should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chi Gastoken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Chi Gastoken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chi Gastoken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.