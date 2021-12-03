RING X PLATFORM Trading Down 14.7% Over Last Week (RINGX)

RING X PLATFORM (CURRENCY:RINGX) traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 3rd. One RING X PLATFORM coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0617 or 0.00000112 BTC on major exchanges. RING X PLATFORM has a total market capitalization of $19.17 million and approximately $1.29 million worth of RING X PLATFORM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, RING X PLATFORM has traded down 14.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About RING X PLATFORM

RING X PLATFORM (CRYPTO:RINGX) is a coin. It was first traded on April 30th, 2020. RING X PLATFORM’s total supply is 357,117,790 coins and its circulating supply is 310,742,785 coins. RING X PLATFORM’s official Twitter account is @PlatformRing . RING X PLATFORM’s official message board is medium.com/@ringplatform . RING X PLATFORM’s official website is ringx.io

According to CryptoCompare, “RINGX Platform aims to create a block-chain-based mileage integrated ecosystem by integrating various mileage service into block-chain technology and establishing an innovative platform for customers to purchase and consume high qualified content with integrated mileage based on cooperation with various mileage service providers. RINGX token is a utility token issued for the activation of the RINGX Platform. It is a cryptocurrency whose issuance volume is fixed and priced by the market. RINGX Mileage can be purchased with RINGX token in RINGX Platform and RINGX token can be paid as compensation for purchase, evaluation, and sponsorship activities within RINGX Platform. “

Buying and Selling RING X PLATFORM

