Alpha Coin (APC) Hits One Day Volume of $11.00

Alpha Coin (CURRENCY:APC) traded 82.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 3rd. Alpha Coin has a market cap of $37,896.28 and approximately $11.00 worth of Alpha Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Alpha Coin has traded 55.2% higher against the dollar. One Alpha Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Alpha Coin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,104.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $549.95 or 0.00998021 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $145.09 or 0.00263292 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001098 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.66 or 0.00032046 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003100 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Alpha Coin Profile

Alpha Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Alpha Coin’s total supply is 65,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,000,000 coins. Alpha Coin’s official Twitter account is @AlphacoinTokens and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Alpha Coin is alpha-coin.io

According to CryptoCompare, ” AlpaCoin is crytpocurrency, that allows instant payments to anyone in the world. It was introduced as a way to raise cryptocurrency adoption in Korea. “

Buying and Selling Alpha Coin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alpha Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alpha Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “APCUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Alpha Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alpha Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.