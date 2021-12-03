Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) is Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 264,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,419 shares during the period. Discover Financial Services accounts for about 2.5% of Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $32,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DFS. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Discover Financial Services by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,614,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,438,214,000 after acquiring an additional 3,816,544 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Discover Financial Services by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,208,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,283,097,000 after acquiring an additional 632,214 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,075,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Discover Financial Services by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,721,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,589,000 after acquiring an additional 425,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Discover Financial Services by 352.2% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 465,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,110,000 after acquiring an additional 362,868 shares during the last quarter. 84.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DFS stock traded down $1.22 on Friday, reaching $108.87. The company had a trading volume of 3,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,051,826. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $80.06 and a 1 year high of $135.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $120.84 and its 200 day moving average is $122.20. The company has a market cap of $31.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.58, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.72.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.01. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 39.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.45 EPS. Discover Financial Services’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 17.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.96%.

Several analysts have commented on DFS shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Stephens boosted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Seaport Research Partners upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.32.

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.68, for a total transaction of $2,720,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Cynthia A. Glassman sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.93, for a total value of $396,576.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

