Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. Acquires 6,588 Shares of Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA)

Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,330 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,588 shares during the period. Global X Uranium ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Ameraudi Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.21% of Global X Uranium ETF worth $2,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of URA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Global X Uranium ETF by 26.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 32,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 6,635 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 42.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 66,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 19,900 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 32.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 597,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,256,000 after purchasing an additional 146,541 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $687,000. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 29,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:URA traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.92. 7,198 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,270,283. Global X Uranium ETF has a 52-week low of $12.20 and a 52-week high of $31.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.62 and its 200-day moving average is $23.04.

Featured Story: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Uranium ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Uranium ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.