Ellenbecker Investment Group Has $32.11 Million Stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Ellenbecker Investment Group increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 547,558 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,785 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF comprises about 10.0% of Ellenbecker Investment Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Ellenbecker Investment Group’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF were worth $32,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of USRT. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 46.2% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Permanens Capital L.P. boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 13.3% in the second quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the second quarter worth $104,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the second quarter worth $135,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 31.0% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

Shares of USRT opened at $63.47 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $46.28 and a 1 year high of $65.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.22 and a 200-day moving average of $60.57.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.