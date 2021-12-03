Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Has $369,000 Stock Holdings in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 332 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Cohu were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in COHU. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in Cohu by 182.6% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Cohu in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Cohu by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Cohu by 1,258.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cohu by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. 86.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cohu alerts:

In other news, Director William Bendush sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.34, for a total value of $181,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Andrew M. Caggia sold 4,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $174,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,588 shares of company stock worth $377,280 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ COHU opened at $32.46 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.36. Cohu, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.00 and a 12 month high of $51.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. Cohu had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 17.97%. The firm had revenue of $225.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 49.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Cohu, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on COHU. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Cohu from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Cohu from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Cohu from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Cohu in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.78.

About Cohu

Cohu, Inc engages in the provision of back-end semiconductor equipment and services. It offers test and handling capital equipment, interface products, and related services to the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industries. It operates through the Semiconductor Test and Inspection; and Printed Circuit Board Test segments.

Recommended Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COHU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU).

Receive News & Ratings for Cohu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.