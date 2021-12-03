First National Bank of Hutchinson Makes New Investment in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

First National Bank of Hutchinson acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 821 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 20.6% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 164 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 63.0% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 4.0% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 853 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.7% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 14.9% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $432.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $391.00 to $469.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stephens lifted their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $430.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $435.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $440.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $401.08.

MLM stock traded up $1.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $415.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,753. The company has a market cap of $25.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.53 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $389.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $371.40. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $258.18 and a 12 month high of $435.62.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 14.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 11.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 20.94%.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM).

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.