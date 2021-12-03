Knowles (NYSE:KN) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Knowles (NYSE:KN) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.43-0.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.44. The company issued revenue guidance of $230-235 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $233.23 million.Knowles also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.500-$1.500 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KN. TheStreet raised shares of Knowles from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Knowles in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Colliers Securities raised shares of Knowles from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Shares of KN traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.65. 12,686 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 797,466. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.98. Knowles has a 52-week low of $17.12 and a 52-week high of $22.88.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $233.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.05 million. Knowles had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Knowles will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Knowles news, VP Air A. Jr. Bastarrica sold 11,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total transaction of $235,775.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Daniel J. Giesecke sold 36,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.15, for a total transaction of $770,261.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 290,343 shares of company stock worth $6,156,870. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Knowles stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,444 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,626 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Knowles were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.69% of the company’s stock.

About Knowles

Knowles Corp. supplies advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing and precision device solutions. It operates through the following segments: Audio and Precision Devices. The Audio segment includes analog and digital micro-electro-mechanical systems microphones, electret condenser microphones, smart microphones, ultrasonic sensors, acoustic processors and balanced armature speakers.

