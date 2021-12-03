RioDeFi Price Hits $0.0562 on Major Exchanges (RFUEL)

RioDeFi (CURRENCY:RFUEL) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 3rd. During the last seven days, RioDeFi has traded up 9.4% against the US dollar. One RioDeFi coin can currently be bought for about $0.0562 or 0.00000102 BTC on exchanges. RioDeFi has a total market capitalization of $16.47 million and $12.05 million worth of RioDeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get RioDeFi alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001160 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00003985 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.20 or 0.00043952 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.77 or 0.00244760 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00007356 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About RioDeFi

RioDeFi (RFUEL) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 25th, 2020. RioDeFi’s total supply is 318,019,580 coins and its circulating supply is 293,200,838 coins. RioDeFi’s official Twitter account is @riodefiofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “RioDeFi is a blockchain technology company. Its mission is to accelerate the mass adoption of digital assets by bridging traditional and decentralized finance. RioChain comes ready-made with a comprehensive suite of tools. Rio Wallet is accessible from either a smart phone or web browser, enabling users to store a wide variety of digital assets. Rio Block Explorer allows anyone to easily monitor the network, view transactions, and check wallet balances. “

RioDeFi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RioDeFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RioDeFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RioDeFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for RioDeFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RioDeFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.