Smith Anglin Financial LLC Increases Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Smith Anglin Financial LLC grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 147,600 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 8,910 shares during the period. Southwest Airlines accounts for approximately 1.5% of Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $7,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. E&G Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the third quarter worth about $226,000. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 19.9% during the third quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 472,550 shares of the airline’s stock worth $24,303,000 after acquiring an additional 78,450 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 3.3% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 8,893 shares of the airline’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 26.5% during the third quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 7,750 shares of the airline’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 87.0% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 17,503 shares of the airline’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 8,145 shares during the period. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LUV. Barclays upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Southwest Airlines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.22.

Shares of NYSE LUV traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.75. 138,932 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,284,936. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.46 and its 200 day moving average is $51.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -906.80 and a beta of 1.14. Southwest Airlines Co. has a one year low of $42.39 and a one year high of $64.75.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 0.02% and a negative return on equity of 22.34%. Southwest Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 161.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.99) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 11,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total transaction of $529,639.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

