SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) Holdings Reduced by Smith Anglin Financial LLC

Smith Anglin Financial LLC decreased its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 64,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,274 shares during the period. Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $4,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 28.8% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 42.6% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 43,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 43.4% in the third quarter. Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after acquiring an additional 11,581 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $68.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,392. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.62. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $53.20 and a 52 week high of $73.22.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

