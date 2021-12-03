Smith Anglin Financial LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Smith Anglin Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) by 43.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,318 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,850 shares during the quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 72,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 9,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 12,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 57,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.74% of the company’s stock.

NCLH traded down $0.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.64. 604,833 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,894,010. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 2.66. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $17.78 and a 1 year high of $34.49.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($2.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.11) by ($0.06). Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 2,158.84% and a negative return on equity of 74.83%. The company had revenue of $153.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.35) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2248.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -8.01 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NCLH. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush boosted their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Norwegian Cruise Line has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.92.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in North America, Mediterranean, Baltic, Central America, Bermuda and Caribbean. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii. Its brands include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

