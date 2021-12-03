Toth Financial Advisory Corp Has $4.30 Million Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 56,837 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 941 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $4,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CL. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,304,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 5.7% in the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 9.5% in the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 8.2% in the second quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 19,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.7% in the second quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 3,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.25.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $75.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,262,397. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.29. The firm has a market cap of $64.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.59. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $74.01 and a 52 week high of $86.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 297.62%. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 21st were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 20th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is 57.51%.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 145,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $11,206,536.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.14, for a total transaction of $44,432.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 146,386 shares of company stock worth $11,298,048 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

