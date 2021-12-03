12,419 Shares in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Acquired by All Season Financial Advisors Inc.

All Season Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 12,419 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DVN. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 4,807 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

In related news, COO Clay M. Gaspar sold 61,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $2,703,426.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Devon Energy stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.99. The company had a trading volume of 200,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,829,722. Devon Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $14.34 and a 52 week high of $45.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 3.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 13.50%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Devon Energy announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the energy company to buy up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.00%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.35%.

Several brokerages have commented on DVN. Truist Securities increased their target price on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James increased their target price on Devon Energy from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Devon Energy from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Benchmark upgraded Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Devon Energy from $32.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.67.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Read More: What are the components of an earnings report?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.