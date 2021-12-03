KCS Wealth Advisory Decreases Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

KCS Wealth Advisory cut its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,078 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 21,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 67,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,652,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alley Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 7,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHZ opened at $54.15 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $53.39 and a 12 month high of $56.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.25 and a 200-day moving average of $54.49.

