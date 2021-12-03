KCS Wealth Advisory Grows Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

KCS Wealth Advisory grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,878 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up approximately 1.1% of KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 111.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

UNH opened at $446.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $320.35 and a fifty-two week high of $466.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $434.43 and its 200 day moving average is $419.41. The stock has a market cap of $420.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.85.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by $0.11. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The company had revenue of $72.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.51 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 35.98%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UNH. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $480.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $476.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $478.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $488.82.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total transaction of $33,654,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.75, for a total transaction of $1,041,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 154,403 shares in the company, valued at $64,347,450.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,500 shares of company stock worth $36,855,125 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

