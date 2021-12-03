Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors reduced its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 34.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,445 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 561.5% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 547.0% in the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on WFC shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.71.

Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $48.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.14. The company has a market cap of $200.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $28.40 and a fifty-two week high of $52.56.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $18.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.31 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.87%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

See Also: Quantitative Easing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.