Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Acquires 316 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 58,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in KLA were worth $19,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in KLA by 12.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,558,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,477,803,000 after acquiring an additional 516,588 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in KLA by 1.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,062,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $668,669,000 after acquiring an additional 33,521 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in KLA by 1.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,620,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $525,395,000 after acquiring an additional 16,896 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in KLA by 7.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 922,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $299,132,000 after acquiring an additional 60,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in KLA in the second quarter valued at about $273,227,000. Institutional investors own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

KLAC opened at $402.53 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $372.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $342.10. The company has a market capitalization of $61.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.23. KLA Co. has a 1 year low of $252.02 and a 1 year high of $428.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $4.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.52 by $0.12. KLA had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 36.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 21.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.78%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KLAC shares. Bank of America raised their price target on KLA from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on KLA from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on KLA from $389.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on KLA from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on KLA from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, KLA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.65.

In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 3,883 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total transaction of $1,640,916.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.13, for a total value of $1,258,750.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,890 shares of company stock worth $5,496,442 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

Recommended Story: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.