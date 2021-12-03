The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Sold by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lowered its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,634 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Allstate were worth $2,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,914,055 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,249,789,000 after buying an additional 429,981 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 0.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,267,713 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,003,861,000 after buying an additional 134,689 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 53.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,059,501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $790,404,000 after buying an additional 2,118,800 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 11.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,727,653 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $745,317,000 after purchasing an additional 597,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 23.1% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,042,414 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $657,733,000 after purchasing an additional 944,919 shares during the last quarter. 75.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Allstate from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $147.00 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Allstate in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Allstate in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Allstate from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Allstate from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.21.

Shares of ALL stock opened at $109.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $121.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.82. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $102.44 and a 12 month high of $140.00. The company has a market capitalization of $31.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.83.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.89). Allstate had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 6.87%. The firm had revenue of $12.38 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 13.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.94%.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

