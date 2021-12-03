New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 4,900 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reduced its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,608 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 4,900 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in HP were worth $2,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of HP by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,024,707 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $3,291,454,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102,708 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,195,961 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $338,006,000 after buying an additional 1,859,807 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,628,696 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $320,880,000 after buying an additional 620,840 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,593,567 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $229,249,000 after buying an additional 952,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,290,931 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $220,114,000 after buying an additional 1,183,795 shares during the last quarter. 80.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get HP alerts:

In other news, insider Barbara Barton Weiszhaar sold 1,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total transaction of $54,732.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Subra Suresh sold 10,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total value of $373,238.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 250,459 shares of company stock worth $7,858,198. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HPQ opened at $37.64 on Friday. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.76 and a 52 week high of $38.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.92, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.58 and its 200 day moving average is $29.79.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. HP had a negative return on equity of 151.64% and a net margin of 10.24%. The company had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. HP’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. This is a boost from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.34%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HPQ shares. Loop Capital increased their price objective on HP from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on HP from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded HP to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley downgraded HP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on HP from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

HP Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Read More: What is the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.