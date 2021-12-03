Definitive Healthcare Corp (NASDAQ:DH) Receives $46.44 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Definitive Healthcare Corp (NASDAQ:DH) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.40.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DH shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DH. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,246,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the third quarter worth approximately $64,245,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the third quarter worth approximately $23,191,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the third quarter worth approximately $22,013,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the third quarter worth approximately $21,415,000.

NASDAQ:DH traded down $0.98 on Tuesday, hitting $27.65. The stock had a trading volume of 9,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,916. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.42. Definitive Healthcare has a 1-year low of $27.66 and a 1-year high of $50.30.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $43.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.08 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Definitive Healthcare will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Definitive Healthcare Company Profile

Definitive Healthcare Corp. provides healthcare commercial intelligence. The company’s SaaS platform creates new paths in the healthcare market. Definitive Healthcare Corp. is based in FRAMINGHAM, Mass.

