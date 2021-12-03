Brokerages Set Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) Target Price at $175.91

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $175.91.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EVBG. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Everbridge from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Everbridge from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Everbridge from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Everbridge in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock.

EVBG traded up $1.08 on Tuesday, reaching $108.97. 20,061 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 455,081. The company’s 50 day moving average is $140.96 and its 200-day moving average is $139.46. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.70 and a beta of 0.71. Everbridge has a twelve month low of $103.28 and a twelve month high of $178.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.59.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.67. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 31.91% and a negative return on equity of 12.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Everbridge will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jaime Wallace Ellertson sold 10,175 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.86, for a total value of $1,453,600.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David Alexander Meredith sold 24,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.86, for a total value of $3,517,784.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,439 shares of company stock valued at $9,025,483 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EVBG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Everbridge by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 32,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,898,000 after acquiring an additional 4,740 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in shares of Everbridge by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 9,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Everbridge by 119.9% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 4,281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 25,785 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Everbridge by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 4,481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Everbridge by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organizations operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

