Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,450 Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 4.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 55,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,450 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $7,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,107,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,591,212,000 after acquiring an additional 669,256 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,807,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,551,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309,657 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,918,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,433,657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502,069 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,204,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,809,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031,672 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,911,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,240,483,000 after acquiring an additional 748,608 shares during the period. 83.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SRE opened at $122.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.35. Sempra Energy has a 52-week low of $114.66 and a 52-week high of $144.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $126.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.41. The stock has a market cap of $39.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.63.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.88%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SRE. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $155.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $154.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Sempra Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.71.

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

