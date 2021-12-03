Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. Yext had a negative net margin of 23.04% and a negative return on equity of 40.48%. The company had revenue of $99.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of YEXT opened at $9.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.67 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.71. Yext has a 1 year low of $8.89 and a 1 year high of $20.23.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Yext in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Yext from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Yext from $18.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yext from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.90.

In related news, CEO Howard Lerman sold 26,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $320,141.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Darryl Bond sold 3,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $48,338.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,193 shares of company stock worth $1,019,211. Corporate insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Yext by 228.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,341,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,176,000 after purchasing an additional 933,914 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Yext by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 64,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 9,866 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Yext by 395.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 59,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 47,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Yext by 103.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 17,812 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engages in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp.

