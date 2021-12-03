Kroger (NYSE:KR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Kroger (NYSE:KR) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $31.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.22 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 0.87%. Kroger’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share.

Kroger stock opened at $44.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.20 billion, a PE ratio of 29.97, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.44. Kroger has a 52 week low of $30.35 and a 52 week high of $47.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Kroger’s payout ratio is presently 56.38%.

In related news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total transaction of $32,917.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,766 shares in the company, valued at $1,461,562.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Christine S. Wheatley sold 25,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.68, for a total value of $1,004,776.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 73,479 shares of company stock worth $2,966,226 over the last quarter. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on KR shares. MKM Partners raised their target price on Kroger from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Kroger from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Kroger from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Kroger from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Kroger from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

