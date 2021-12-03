Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Smith & Wesson Brands had a net margin of 25.41% and a return on equity of 109.23%. The company had revenue of $230.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Smith & Wesson Brands stock opened at $18.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Smith & Wesson Brands has a 52-week low of $14.50 and a 52-week high of $39.61. The firm has a market cap of $910.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.89.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 203.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 17,698 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 349,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,257,000 after acquiring an additional 5,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Smith & Wesson Brands by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 366,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,608,000 after buying an additional 36,510 shares during the period. 62.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SWBI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Smith & Wesson Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Smith & Wesson Brands from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Cowen lowered Smith & Wesson Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $38.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on Smith & Wesson Brands from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design, and provision of firearms. Its portfolio includes handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressor, and other firearm-related products. The firm’s brands are Smith & Wesson, M&P, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech. The company was founded by Horace Smith and Daniel Baird Wesson in 1852 and is headquartered in Springfield, MA.

