Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Issues Earnings Results

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 25.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share.

NYSE:VEEV traded down $3.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $259.00. The stock had a trading volume of 29,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 792,554. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $302.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $306.78. The stock has a market cap of $39.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.16, a PEG ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 0.78. Veeva Systems has a twelve month low of $235.74 and a twelve month high of $343.96.

In other news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 1,666 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.46, for a total value of $527,222.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,017 shares in the company, valued at $1,904,139.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 100 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.00, for a total transaction of $28,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,807 shares of company stock valued at $5,817,839 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VEEV. Bank of America increased their target price on Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Veeva Systems in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $385.00 to $327.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.68.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

