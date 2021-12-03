Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) Stock Price Up 2.3%

Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) shares rose 2.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $94.88 and last traded at $94.33. Approximately 6,823 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 592,994 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.24.

WLK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Westlake Chemical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on Westlake Chemical from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Westlake Chemical from $109.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America raised Westlake Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Westlake Chemical from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.92.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $98.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.40.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 14.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 14.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.2975 dividend. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.37%.

In related news, CEO Albert Chao sold 30,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.75, for a total value of $2,824,707.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 2,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.57, for a total transaction of $240,619.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,143 shares of company stock valued at $3,756,885. 73.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,817 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,688,000 after acquiring an additional 6,624 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 163.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 231,933 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $20,594,000 after acquiring an additional 143,900 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical in the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical in the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 100,786 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,949,000 after acquiring an additional 34,089 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.73% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Chemical Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.

