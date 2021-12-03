Short Interest in Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY) Grows By 50.0%

Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the October 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OUKPY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Metso Outotec Oyj in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised Metso Outotec Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from €10.50 ($11.93) to €11.00 ($12.50) in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

Get Metso Outotec Oyj alerts:

Shares of Metso Outotec Oyj stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,995. Metso Outotec Oyj has a twelve month low of $4.15 and a twelve month high of $6.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.99 and a 200-day moving average of $5.41.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were issued a $0.1184 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd.

About Metso Outotec Oyj

Metso Outotec Oyj manufactures and supplies equipment for the mining industry. It is a supplier of sustainable technologies, end-to-end solutions and services for the minerals processing, aggregates, and metals refining industries. The firm operates through the following segments: Aggregates, Minerals, and Metals segments.

Featured Article: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for Metso Outotec Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metso Outotec Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.