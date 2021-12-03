Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) Short Interest Update

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,030,000 shares, a growth of 47.1% from the October 31st total of 2,060,000 shares. Currently, 10.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 548,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.5 days.

Several analysts have issued reports on FULC shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $20.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fulcrum Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.57.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RTW Investments LP grew its holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,855,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,758,000 after buying an additional 650,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,030,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,290,000 after buying an additional 733,428 shares in the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,941,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,783,000 after buying an additional 314,525 shares in the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC grew its holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 1,560,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,023,000 after buying an additional 240,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boxer Capital LLC bought a new position in Fulcrum Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,263,000. 78.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:FULC traded down $0.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.07. 12,109 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,114,329. The stock has a market capitalization of $570.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.79 and its 200-day moving average is $17.37. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a one year low of $6.85 and a one year high of $33.10.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.07. Fulcrum Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 53.21% and a negative net margin of 409.62%. The company had revenue of $4.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.70) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Fulcrum Therapeutics will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fulcrum Therapeutics

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm develops new medicines and focuses on unlocking gene control mechanisms to develop small molecule therapies. Its product candidate includes Losmapimod and FTX-HbF. The company was founded by Michael R. Green, Danny Reinberg, Rudolf Jaenisch, Jeannie T.

