Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.160-$0.180 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.170. The company issued revenue guidance of $110 million-$115 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $101.33 million.Computer Task Group also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.550-$0.570 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Computer Task Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Computer Task Group stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.10. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,165. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.81. Computer Task Group has a one year low of $6.04 and a one year high of $11.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.28 million, a PE ratio of 17.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.70.

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The information technology services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Computer Task Group had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 1.81%. The business had revenue of $90.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.19 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Computer Task Group will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Computer Task Group by 7.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Computer Task Group in the second quarter valued at $286,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Computer Task Group by 16.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 15,959 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Computer Task Group in the third quarter valued at $80,000. Institutional investors own 52.77% of the company’s stock.

Computer Task Group Company Profile

Computer Task Group, Inc engages in the provision of information technology solutions and staffing services. The firm’s services encompass the information technology business solution life cycle, including phases for planning, developing, implementing, managing, and maintaining the information technology solution.

