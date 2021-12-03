Short Interest in AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) Rises By 44.6%

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,900,000 shares, a growth of 44.6% from the October 31st total of 7,540,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

AU traded up $0.46 on Friday, reaching $20.89. The company had a trading volume of 101,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,392,355. AngloGold Ashanti has a fifty-two week low of $14.57 and a fifty-two week high of $26.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.87 and its 200 day moving average is $19.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,392,893 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $358,062,000 after purchasing an additional 264,305 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,305,081 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $135,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756,740 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,758,800 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $106,998,000 after purchasing an additional 554,742 shares in the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 4,974,200 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $79,537,000 after purchasing an additional 306,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,822,381 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $77,045,000 after purchasing an additional 63,423 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.39% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on AU. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AngloGold Ashanti presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

About AngloGold Ashanti

AngloGold Ashanti Ltd. engages in the exploration, mining, and production of gold. It operates through the following business segments: Africa, Australia, and Americas. The Africa segment consists of Ghana, Guinea, the DRC (Democratic Republic of the Congo), and Tanzania. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, and projects in Colombia and the United States.

