Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) Receives $14.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.50.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SKT. Compass Point raised Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of NYSE:SKT traded down $0.55 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.94. 20,973 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,442,343. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.03. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a 52 week low of $9.62 and a 52 week high of $22.51. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -409.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $112.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.96 million. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a negative return on equity of 0.80% and a negative net margin of 0.87%. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $0.183 dividend. This is a boost from Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,459.71%.

In other news, EVP Chad Perry sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.28, for a total value of $106,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SKT. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the second quarter worth approximately $319,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 49.1% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 333,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,050,000 after acquiring an additional 109,960 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the second quarter valued at approximately $408,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,223,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the second quarter valued at approximately $955,000. Institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

About Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc is a fully-integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It focuses on developing, acquiring, owning, operating and managing outlet shopping centers. The company was founded by Stanley K. Tanger in 1981 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

