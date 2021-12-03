Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) Hits New 52-Week High at $123.86

Shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $123.86 and last traded at $123.44, with a volume of 2819 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $122.14.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $138.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Simpson Manufacturing alerts:

The company has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 23.55 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.29.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The construction company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $396.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.72 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 21.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.23%.

In other news, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.36, for a total transaction of $234,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Roger Dankel sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.77, for a total value of $161,655.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,883,872 in the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Simpson Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Simpson Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 75.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 355 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 146.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in Simpson Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile (NYSE:SSD)

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and markets building and construction solutions. It offers wood construction products which include connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, and lateral systems primarily used to strengthen, support, and connect wood applications in residential and commercial construction, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) projects; and concrete construction products such as anchor; and repair, protection, and strengthening products for concrete, brick and masonry applications in industrial, infrastructure, residential commercial, and DYI projects.

See Also: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Simpson Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simpson Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.