Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $1.30

Shares of Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.30 and last traded at $1.31, with a volume of 6852 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a current ratio of 3.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.27.

Get Waterdrop alerts:

Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.13). As a group, equities analysts predict that Waterdrop Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Waterdrop during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Waterdrop by 0.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,157,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,547,000 after purchasing an additional 9,644 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waterdrop in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Waterdrop in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Waterdrop in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $174,000. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Waterdrop Company Profile (NYSE:WDH)

Waterdrop Inc provides online insurance brokerage services to match and connect users with related insurance products underwritten by insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. It operates medical crowdfunding and mutual aid platforms. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Further Reading: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Waterdrop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waterdrop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.