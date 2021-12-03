Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $1.30

Shares of Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.30 and last traded at $1.31, with a volume of 6852 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1.40.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a current ratio of 3.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.27.
Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.13). As a group, equities analysts predict that Waterdrop Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Waterdrop Company Profile (NYSE:WDH)
Waterdrop Inc provides online insurance brokerage services to match and connect users with related insurance products underwritten by insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. It operates medical crowdfunding and mutual aid platforms. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.
