Optical Cable (NASDAQ:OCC) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Optical Cable Co. (NASDAQ:OCC) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.60. Optical Cable shares last traded at $4.54, with a volume of 55,350 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of $34.05 million, a PE ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Optical Cable (NASDAQ:OCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 13th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.64 million for the quarter. Optical Cable had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 36.99%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Optical Cable stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Optical Cable Co. (NASDAQ:OCC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,630 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.17% of Optical Cable at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.54% of the company’s stock.

About Optical Cable

Optical Cable Corp. engages in manufacturing fiber optic and copper data communication cabling and connectivity solutions for the enterprise market. Its product offerings include designs for uses ranging from enterprise networks, datacenters, residential and campus installations to customized products for specialty applications and harsh environments, including military, industrial, mining, petrochemical, wireless carrier, and broadcast applications.

