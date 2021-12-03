EQT (NYSE:EQT) Trading 3.1% Higher

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) shares traded up 3.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $19.50 and last traded at $19.13. 393,844 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 6,185,198 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.55.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on EQT from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Truist Securities boosted their price target on EQT from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of EQT in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of EQT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of EQT from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.77.

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of -2.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.27.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.17. EQT had a negative net margin of 28.97% and a positive return on equity of 1.60%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that EQT Co. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EQT in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of EQT by 1,602.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,502 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of EQT in the 2nd quarter worth $104,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of EQT by 6,854.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,868 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of EQT by 165.0% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,987 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,105 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.97% of the company’s stock.

EQT Company Profile (NYSE:EQT)

EQT Corp. engages in natural gas production, gathering and transmission in the Appalachian area. It has operations in Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

