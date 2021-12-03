Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Sells 308 Shares of FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 308 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in FB Financial were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FBK. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in FB Financial by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 16,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in FB Financial by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in FB Financial by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 48,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in FB Financial by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in FB Financial by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. 87.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FBK stock opened at $44.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.61 and a 200-day moving average of $41.46. FB Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $32.85 and a 12-month high of $49.62.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.13. FB Financial had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 29.15%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FB Financial Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. FB Financial’s payout ratio is 11.31%.

A number of brokerages have commented on FBK. Zacks Investment Research raised FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Truist upped their target price on FB Financial from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised FB Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.25.

FB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides commercial and consumer banking services to clients in select markets primarily in Tennessee, North Alabama, and North Georgia through its subsidiary. It operates through the Banking and Mortgage segments. The Banking segments deals with interest on loans and investments, loan-related fees, originations in banking footprint, investment services, and deposit-related fees.

