Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Has $478,000 Stock Holdings in Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,226 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 759 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Denny’s were worth $478,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Denny’s during the third quarter worth approximately $615,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 37,645 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 2,683 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,593 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,302,480 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $21,478,000 after purchasing an additional 292,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,800,717 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $112,143,000 after purchasing an additional 79,575 shares in the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Denny's alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DENN shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Denny’s from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Denny’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Wedbush cut their price objective on Denny’s from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Benchmark started coverage on Denny’s in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Denny’s in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.30.

DENN stock opened at $14.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.94. Denny’s Co. has a 1-year low of $12.46 and a 1-year high of $20.02. The firm has a market cap of $907.05 million, a PE ratio of 25.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.69.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 9.98%. The business had revenue of $103.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Denny’s Co. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Donald C. Robinson sold 15,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $255,167.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Denny’s Company Profile

Denny’s Corp. engages in the operation of restaurants and franchised, and licensed restaurants. It offers offers a wide selection of lunch and dinner items including burgers, sandwiches, salads and skillet entrées, along with an assortment of beverages, appetizers, and desserts. The company was founded by Harold Butler and Richard Jezak in 1953 and is headquartered in Spartanburg, SC.

Read More: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Denny's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denny's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.