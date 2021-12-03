Donald L. Hagan LLC Sells 591 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Donald L. Hagan LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 52,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 591 shares during the period. Donald L. Hagan LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $1,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baymount Management LP bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the second quarter valued at about $205,870,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 60.7% in the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 6,910,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $167,360,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 1,745.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,534,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451,384 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 7.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,705,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $356,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 133.4% in the third quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 1,656,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,983,000 after acquiring an additional 946,390 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SLV opened at $20.67 on Friday. iShares Silver Trust has a 1-year low of $19.83 and a 1-year high of $27.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.97.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

